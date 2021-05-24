Police rules drowning as cause of death

The death of an Asian national last Friday has been classified as a case of drowning.
The body of the woman along with her dead dog was found in a creek in Namadi Heights.
Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro told FBC News that they are still investigating the circumstance surrounding the drowning.
