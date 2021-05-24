Police rule out foul play in death

Police has ruled out foul play in the the death of a tertiary student, whose body was found on Sunday at Thurston Gardens in Suva.
Police says they have now classified the death as suicide.
The 21-year-old was reported missing by her boyfriend on Friday before the discovery on Sunday.
