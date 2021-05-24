Police reviews road closure for ongoing State Visit

The Fiji Police Force has reviewed its modus operandi on the intermittent road closures carried out during the ongoing State visit by the Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia.

In a statement, the Force says the travelling public may experience inconvenience for a minimum of three to five minutes, just to allow officers to facilitate their escorting duties.

Police are also requesting motorists travelling along the main highways to be alert and mindful, when the escorting duties are being conducted.

Motorists are expected to move aside to allow the Governor General’s motorcade through.

It says the main highways will not be closed, but motorists are being asked to cooperate with Police.

Motorists from side roads will be asked to wait for a few minutes to allow the motorcade to pass along the main highways, and officers will allow the normal flow of traffic.

The statement goes on to say that the posture adopted at the beginning of the week was to avoid a repeat of what transpired in previous similar escorting duties where three Police accidents were recorded, due to the high volume of vehicle movements on our roads.

People can call the National Police Command and Control Centre on 9905 296 should they have any issues about traffic movements.