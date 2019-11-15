Police retrieve body from Suva foreshore

Police have retrieved the body of a man from the Suva Foreshore this morning.

Chief of Operations Maretino Qiolevu has confirmed that a team of police officers went out after 11 o’clock this morning to retrieve the body.

Qiolevu says police are now working to identify the deceased believed to be in his fifties.

The area near Ratu Sukuna Park was cordoned off as police worked to get the body out of the water.