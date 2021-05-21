Home

Police restrict movement

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 25, 2021 4:32 am

Police have beefed up their operations to restrict people’s movement, especially within the Suva Nausori containment area.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says they’ve noted that there has been a lot of movement of families in recent times.

Tudravu says they have increased the number of checkpoints in the Suva Nausori area due to the information received from the Ministry of Health.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“If you can see the track advise or movement advise from those that have been isolated now it seems they’ve been moving a lot. So that is why you can see now in the Suva Nausori containment areas, there’s a surge in terms of how we are trying to restrict movement. You’ll be seeing now a lot of checkpoints that we will be putting to try and limit the unnecessary movement of people.”

The Acting Commissioner adds people need to start changing their attitude and mindset to assist the whole government approach in combatting COVID-19.

Public is urged to avoid any unnecessary movement.

 

