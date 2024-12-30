Police response to a Suva nightclub brawl clarified

[Source: Screenshot from the video]

Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu, says that the Police Force’s operations focus on multiple areas and are not targeted at any specific sector.

Speaking to FBC News, ACP Driu stated that as people prepare for New Year’s celebrations, the Police Force will maintain coverage not only in Suva but also in other busy centers.

His comments follow a brawl at a nightclub in Suva on Sunday morning that left six people hospitalized with serious injuries.

“Our coverage, as usual, we know that we are going to maintain our stance in all, because we are only not concentrating on that (nightclubs). We are concentrating on drugs, we are concentrating on traffic management and also on our community policy. So, first, we will maintain our stance in our coverage and into busy areas, like the drug operation.”



Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu

There were claims that police officers were absent during the nightclub’s closing hours on Sunday; however, ACP Driu clarified that a team of officers was stationed at key locations.

He adds that the officers were attending to a different case when the brawl broke out along Carnarvon Street.

“But on that morning, it was a simultaneous incident that happened to police. There was another brawl opposite the Suva City Library, where some of our officers were engaged in there. We had a few officers that were there at the nightclub where the brawl happened and the video went viral.”

ACP Driu also confirmed that the incident at the Suva City Library involved a separate group, and officers successfully controlled the situation.

He added that police are actively investigating the brawl and have already interviewed several individuals.

One of the nightclub’s bouncers has been taken into police custody in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, some nightclub owners in Suva have confirmed that they will be meeting with the police tomorrow to discuss the matter.