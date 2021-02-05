Police response ensured national security during disaster

The response by the Fiji Police Force during Tropical Cyclone Yasa and Ana ensured national security and the rule of law for the country.

The establishment of Community Police Posts and checkpoints during the natural disaster ensured the security of all Fijians.

Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing, Inia Seruiratu says emergency operations by police as first responders have maintained the safety of people.

He says the police had responded to emergency situations in a timely manner.

“The police is one of the key stakeholders when it comes to our response during emergency operations and of course TC Yasa and TC Ana and the rest is not an exemption. Again, we are guided by CAP-81 police act, the key responsibility and the maintenance of law and order.”

Meanwhile, CAP-81 Police Act has been implemented by the police to maintain the law of the country.