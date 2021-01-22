Emergency teams rescue five people

The Navy Search and Rescue Team and Fiji Police Force carried out a rescue mission last night where five lives were saved.

Director Vasiti Soko says the five were from Tavua.

She adds search is still on for two in Cikobia, Vanua Levu.

Soko says search is also underway for two women who were reported missing last night in Vatuwaqa.

The National Disaster Management Office has confirmed that all the maritime transport will be suspended until further notice.