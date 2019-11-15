Home

Police rescue 11-year-old

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 28, 2019 3:40 pm

An eleven-year-old girl was taken to hospital this morning with the help of the Fiji Police Response Team in Sigatoka.

Police say the girl and her family members were stranded in floodwaters in Bilalevu settlement while looking for transport to take the girl to hospital as she was sick

The Response Team which was patrolling the areas was alerted and was able to help the family.

Article continues after advertisement

