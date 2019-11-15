Home

Police requesting for information to identify a young man

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 27, 2020 7:51 am
Police are requesting information to help identify a young person who was found walking along Vatuvia Street in Lami this morning. [Source: Fiji Police]

The officers are unable to trace details of his residence or family members due to his medical condition.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Lami Police Station on 9905384.

The officers are unable to trace details of his residence or family members due to his medical condition.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Lami Police Station on 9905384.

