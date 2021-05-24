Police request assistance to find missing person

Police again is appealing for any information that could assist in a missing person’s case involving 38-year old Roneel Rohitesh Kumar.

Kumar was reported missing earlier this month at the Lami Police Station after he failed to return from a fishing trip.

Police says Kumar had left his home at Wainisalato in Naboro on the night of the 3rd of March on a 25ft grey wooden punt powered by a 5 horsepower engine with the words CRW 132 written on the side.

Police confirm that search efforts conducted by WATERPOL and members of the community have to date turned out negative.

Mariners and those living along the coastal areas of Vunisoco, Kalokolevu and nearby areas are requested to call the Lami Police Station on 9905 384 or Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919 if they have any information.