Police report reveals children below five attempting suicide

Two Fijians complete suicide every day in Fiji, according to the January to April 28th, 2022 statistics.

The Fiji Police record shows that 36 cases were reported during this period compared to the 72 total cases for 2021.

The statistics revealed that there have been two attempted suicide cases of young children in the age category of five years and below, while six completed suicide cases were between 18 and 24 years.

Counselor and Chair of the suicide prevention committee, Selina Kuruleca says it is alarming when 50% of last year’s suicide cases were recorded in the first four months of this year.

“It calls for a national targeted response. We need to have all our major stakeholders working together”

Kuruleca is calling on every support group to reach out to their members if they see red flags that demand an intervention.

“We need to ask families to stay home a bit longer you know when someone in your house is having an issue avoid kava sessions with friends”

Lifeline Fiji Officer in Charge Jeremiah Merekula says this trend will challenge crisis support centers to increase the visibility of their service to struggling Fijians.

“This is a challenge to all of us on how to effectively and impact fully reaching out to Fijians that are on the ground going through crisis issues”

Males account for more than 70% of recent suicides.

Fijians are encouraged to reach out for help to Lifeline Fiji on 1543, Empower Pacific on 5626, or any other support center of their choice as help is available 24/7.