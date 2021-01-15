Police record decrease in petty crimes

The Fiji Police Force has noted a decrease in petty crimes such as grab and runs, thefts and break-ins.

However Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Itendra Nair is concerned there could be a disparity if crimes are not being reported.

Traffic lights and road junctions are considered hot spots for petty crimes.

Article continues after advertisement

“Mobil phones et cetera have been kept on the dashboard of the vehicle, the window is down and culprits have come, seized those items and run away. The other we saw in the past was grab and run of jewellery. It was happening at Suva Bus Stand.”

DCP Nair says Fijians must always be alert and avoid creating opportunities for criminals to target them for electronic items or jewellery.

“Thieves, would-be criminals are also planning and strategizing. They also want to see what the easiest way to commit crimes is.”

He says people deserve to feel safe when out in public, but the sad reality is that criminal elements exist, waiting for their next victim.