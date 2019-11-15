Police reminded to treat public with respect

The Fiji Police Force has been reminded to treat the public with respect and professionalism.

The message was conveyed to senior officers at the Police Headquarters this morning by Minister for Defense, National Security and Policing Inia Seruiratu.

The minister says the Fiji Police Force like any other Government institution needs to realize the importance of customer service.

He says police officers should be able to treat their customers like they treat their family members.

Seruiratu adds creating a positive first impression could lead to building a positive and lasting relationship, and to always treat people with respect no matter how challenging a situation may be.

He advised the Command Group that customer service delivery needs to be inculcated in young officers.