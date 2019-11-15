Police remind people to be vigilant in light of power outages

As certain parts of the country are still without electricity, Police are aware of criminal minds who will try to take advantage of the situation.

Chief of Operations ACP Maretino Qiolevu is urging residents to be vigilant and to alert Police of any suspicious activity in their areas.

ACP Qiolevu is also assuring members of the public that the Force’s Special Response Teams are patrolling in all divisions.

Article continues after advertisement

“From the police side in tackling this – first of all we have our plans in place. we have brought in people who are on leave, even those who are at the Academy doings courses, recruits to beef up and regularly patrol the vulnerable areas, our hot spots per say and we have been successful in that department.”

He also highlighted that officers are also keeping an eye on all evacuation centres.

“Covering our evacuation centers all over and we have been placing police officers there on static duties and also mobile coverage to all this evacuation centers – to ensure safety and security especially for women and children who are most vulnerable and also ensure there are no criminal activity.”

ACP Qiolevu says overall the Force is pleased that they have maintained law and order during the festive season.