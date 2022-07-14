Police refute international media report

The Police Officers during the 51st Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Suva.

The Fiji Police Force is refuting an international media report that quotes a local freelance journalist’s information of an incident involving Police Officers during the 51st Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Suva.

In a statement, Police says the Guardian News article “Police remove two Chinese defense attaches from Pacific Islands Forum meeting” is riddled with false information about the conduct of Fijian Police Officers.

The Police Force is stressing that at no point during the Forum Fisheries Agency meeting was anyone “kicked” out, nor did “Fijian Police escort two men from the room”, as claimed in the article.

It says independent witnesses have confirmed the information provided to be false and they are calling on The Guardian to make the necessary corrections and issue an apology.