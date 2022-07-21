Police recover body of missing boy

Police have recovered the body of the 3-year old child reported missing earlier this week in Nadi.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says it is believed that the child died in an alleged drowning case.

He says as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death, police are pleading with parents and guardians to be vigilant and alert to their children’s activities at all times.

The child was last seen with his relatives at their home in Qeleloa, Nadi on Tuesday.

According to the information gathered by police from the neighbours and members of nearby communities, they last saw the child walking along the Dratabu Road alone.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.