Police record13 percent reduction in overall crime in past 7 months

Fiji Police has recorded a 13% reduction in the overall crime rate for the first 7-months of 2021.

However, Police say failure to comply with orders pertaining to COVID-19 safe measures continues to be an issue.

While there have been major decreases for the 7-month reporting period from January to July, the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho recognizes the fact that there is room for improvement and these numbers can be reduced further.

General Qiliho commended the efforts of all stakeholders as the reduction was an achievement made possible through increased collaboration.

He also acknowledged the efforts put in by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu and all members of the institution during the 7-month reporting period.

Qiliho says the focus is now on maintaining the reduction, particularly with serious crimes, crimes against women and children, and drugs.

He adds the institutional focus on implementing tough, smart, and friendly policing strategies is a concept aimed at tackling crime under the current situation brought about by the pandemic which has presented its own set of unique challenges.

“We should see significant changes in dealing with unnecessary movement. There will be a lot more questions asked at checkpoints, turning people back. Those who are unnecessarily moving about. We understand if people need to go to a barbershop to cut their hair, yes we will allow them to go there. But you can’t go to a barbershop in Nabua then you spend three hours moving around in Suva. Those are the types of things we are looking at. Being tougher on enforcement with these issues.”

Police say partnerships with the community, faith-based organizations, business operators, Non-Government Organisations, civil society, private and public entities, regional and international law enforcement, and support from Government have all contributed to this reduction.

Meanwhile, a 15% reduction of overall crime could have been registered if it had not been for the high number of failures to comply with orders cases.



Police say serious crime also recorded a decrease of 3%, while crime against women and children recorded an 11% and 2% reduction respectively.

A major 56% decrease was also recorded for the number of illicit drugs cases for the 7-month period.

For the month of July, a 20% reduction in overall crime was recorded.

Police say due to the high number of failure to comply with orders reports the overall crime rate could have registered a 31% reduction.



Serious crime recorded a 42% decrease, crimes against women a 22% decrease, crimes against children a reduction of 62% while drugs recorded a 50% decrease.