Police receive $5.5m worth of equipment

Police search and rescue efforts, as well as drug operations, have been boosted by $5.5 million worth of Maritime Safety and Security equipment.

Defence Minister, Inia Seruiratu says the assistance from Japan has arrived at the right time as Fiji battle COVID-19 and recurring natural hazards.

Seruiratu adds that Fiji continues to share a strong relationship with Japan, particularly in areas of national security.

The Minister is optimistic that Japan will continue to provide capacity building opportunities to enhance the skills of law enforcement officers.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro, says they will always prioritize Fiji’s need to boost resilience against the pandemic and work towards disaster risk reduction.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says the new equipment will boost their operations across Fiji.

The equipment includes patrol boats which arrive in June, rescue boats, diving system and underwater rescue systems among others.