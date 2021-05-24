Police receive $1.2m patrol boat

The Fiji Police Force today receive the $1.2 million patrol boat the M.V. Liga ni Lawa donated by the Japanese Government.

Minister for Defence, National Security Inia Seruiratu says this is the last phase of the $5.5 million committed by the Japanese Government under its Economic and Social Development Programme.

Seruiratu says the Fijian people continue to benefit from the enduring partnership between the two nations.

He says despite the unprecedented challenges brought about by the global impacts of COVID-19, it is reassuring that the two countries continue to work together in meaningful solidarity.

This is the first time Japan is assisting in the area of maritime law enforcement.