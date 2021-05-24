Home

Police ready to work with RFMF

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 17, 2021 5:10 am
The Fiji Police Force is ready to work with the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho has been re-appointed while Brigadier General, Jone Kalouniwai has been appointed the new RFMF Commander.

Qiliho congratulated Kalouniwai for his appointment saying they worked closely during his Military days.

“I look forward to working with Brigadier Kalouniwai especially in terms of internal security matters where we have our roles to play in that and even also with the Naval component of the RFMF that he will command that also does work that we work together on.”

Qiliho also congratulated Commander Francis Kean for being re-appointed as the Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service.

Brigadier-General Qiliho was first appointed Commissioner of Police in 2018.

