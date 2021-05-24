Police ready to enforce on-the-spot fines

The Fiji Police Force stands ready to use the infringement notice that will allow them to enforce on-spot-fines on Fijians breaching the Public Health (Amendment) Act 2021.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says the Ministry of Health is working out the publication of Infringement Notice.

Tudravu added that Police Officers are ready to use the Infringement Notice once all administration issues are completed.

The Acting Police Commissioner adds that they will continue to arrest people for the time being.