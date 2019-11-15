Police raises concerns on attacks against perpetrators of brutal beating

The Fiji Police Force has raised its concern regarding an online campaign against those involved in an alleged brutal beating of a student from a prominent school in Tailevu.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says they are closely monitoring the situation and they’ve also noted numerous online attacks made against the family of the alleged perpetrators.

“We’re requesting members of the public to allow us to conduct the investigation. We know that it’s a very sensitive issue. There’s been negative comments hurled not only towards the suspects but also to their family and so forth. We are closely monitoring all this as well”.

Naisoro says they are continuing to question a suspect who is currently in custody as they try to identify the other students involved in the alleged assault.

Police are urging Fijians to also refrain from sharing photos online of the suspects of the alleged assault.