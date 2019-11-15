Police raid an inter-island vessel

A raid conducted in an inter-island vessel returning from Savusavu yesterday led to the seizure of illicit drugs believed to be marijuana.

Police confirm the raid was conducted by a team from Totogo Police, the Special Response Unit, and a joint K9 team from police and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services.

Seized substances include dried branches and leaves found wrapped in aluminium foil inside a black garbage bag which was packed inside a carton.

The carton was found in a truck driven by a 33-year-old man from Savusavu who is now in police custody awaiting the results of the drug test.

Police also discovered branches of green leaves believed to be marijuana in a bag of clothes but the owner did not turn up to claim his bag. An investigation is ongoing to establish his identity.

In a separate raid at Mead Road in Nabua Suva, a 36-year-old man was taken into custody after he was allegedly found with zip lock sachets containing white crystal believed to be methamphetamine and candles believed to be made from illegal drugs.

The suspect remains in custody as the drugs have been sent for analysis.























