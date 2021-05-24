Police question MPs and politicians

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed that some members of parliament and politicians have been questioned in line with Section 15 subsection A of the Public Order Act.

In a statement, police say there are many different interpretations of the iTaukei Land Trust Amendment Bill which has caused public anxiety.

Opposition members of parliament, Lynda Tabuya, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Biman Prasad, Pio Tikoduadua, Filipe Tuisawau, and politicians Sitiveni and Savenaca Narube were questioned.

Rabuka and Narube have been questioned and released as investigations continue.

Section 15 (a) of the Public Order Act states any person who maliciously fabricates or knowingly spreads abroad or publishes, whether by writing or by word of mouth or otherwise, any false news or false report tending to create or foster public alarm, public anxiety or disaffection or to result in the detriment of the public; commits an offence.

The Fiji Police Force is pleading with all Fijians to act responsibly and not to be used by individuals whose sole purpose is to advance their own agendas.



[Source: Fiji Police]

Police says misinformation had and continues to cause public anxiety and by getting to the truth they are able to ensure innocent Fijians are not easily swayed or caught in a regrettable situation by sharing false and misleading information that they could also be investigated for.

Police also says that social media posts and rumours that journalists were also brought in for questioning last night are all false.

The Force confirms other people will also be questioned – not for intimidation as claimed by some, but as a pro-active means to find the truth.

It also says that not everyone who is brought in for questioning will be charged.

Police presence in major towns and cities, and throughout the country will also be increased and action will be taken against any person or group that tries to cause instability and civil unrest.

Fijians are reminded to be responsible citizens and be mindful of what they post or comment as it must be within the ambit of the law.