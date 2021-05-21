Police question and release three surviving crew members

The three crew members who were rescued from the sunken Fiji flagged fishing vessel TIRO II have been questioned and released by Police.

Police confirm the three were taken in for questioning over the weekend.

It adds they will continue to investigate an alleged tragic incident on board which prompted at least six crew members to jump overboard, while the search is ongoing for five of them.

Fiji Navy Commander, Captain Humphrey Tawake says this is the sixth day of their search and rescue operation however, naval officers who are combing the Mamanuca-Yasawa waters still could not trace the five missing crew members.

He adds they are on the verge of suspending the search and rescue operation.

“We still have a vessel out there. So, we will make the decision whether to continue the search or postpone it indefinitely. But as we speak, broadcasting is needed across all radio stations about the missing persons roughly to be in the water and most of them have been there since Monday and Tuesday last week, so it’s about a week now.”

It is believed that eight crew members were on board the vessel out of which, three were Indonesian nationals, and five Fijians who were supposed to return to Suva over the weekend.