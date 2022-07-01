Police prosecutors reminded of role

[Photo: Supplied]

Police prosecutors have been reminded that prosecuting is not easy but they will learn something new every day.

This was highlighted by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Doctor Andrew Jack while speaking with twenty-four police prosecutors who are undergoing a six-week Basic Prosecution Course.

Dr Jack says there will be a new challenge, a new problem to solve every day.

He adds the Course is designed to teach proper trial advocacy skills through case scenarios and moot court practices where officers’ advocacy skills will be put to the test.

Dr Jack says to successfully complete this course officers will need to dig deep and draw on their persistence, diligence, discipline and focus.