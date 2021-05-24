Police Prosecutions need to be well-versed in the laws: ACP Sami

A meeting of Divisional Police Prosecuting Officers and Prosecuting Officers from around the country took place in Suva today.

The meeting focused on identifying challenges faced by the Police Prosecutions Unit and working on enhancing service delivery this year.

There were discussions on their strategic plan for the years 2022 to 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions Assistant Commissioner of Police Surend Sami said that as prosecutors, they shoulder a lot of responsibility that should never be taken lightly.

ACP Sami also reiterated the need to put in place mechanisms that ensure favourable outcomes are achieved.

He urged these prosecuting officers to be well-versed in the laws so they could remain relevant.