Police probe disappearance of $850k

Two police teams have been set up in the North and in Suva to investigate the disappearance of $850,000 belonging to Westpac Bank.

This has been confirmed by Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro.

She says they will not be divulging too much information at this stage as the investigation is still underway.

It’s believed that the money went missing while being transported from Westpac’s Savusavu branch to Labasa, bound for the main branch in Suva last week.

The discovery was made at the Nausori Airport by the security officer escorting the bags of cash.

It is believed the officer realized the cash was missing when he saw the company seal had been changed.

The three bags were then examined by a representative from Westpac’s main branch in Suva with a Crime Officer present at the scene.

Meanwhile, Westpac Fiji says the disappearance of the $850,000 will have no impact on their customers.

A spokesperson for the Bank says they continue to assist police with their investigation.