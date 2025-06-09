Police probe COI cases under DPP review

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

All Commission of Inquiry-related cases remain under scrutiny by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu states all 12 reports before and after the COI have been investigated and submitted for independent legal advice.

The case against the former FICAC Commissioner for unlawfully sharing voter information was returned with a DPP finding of insufficient evidence.

The remaining 11 files are still awaiting guidance.

The investigation into the death of Richard Mock is also pending DPP advice.

Tudravu confirmed that a police officer who was preaching in church has been questioned and released while the probe continues.

He stressed that investigations are being conducted in close consultation with the DPP to maintain transparency particularly as they involve police personnel.

