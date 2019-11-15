Police probe alleged assault as video goes viral

Police are currently investigating whether the alleged school assault incident widely shared on social media were reported to Police last year after it occurred.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says they have managed to track down the victim of the alleged assault and they’re also speaking to one of the suspects.

Naisoro says their current investigation is aimed at determining whether Police were informed about the incident after it happened.

“We had actually raise this issue last year and a comment was also made by the commissioner of police where he stated that the Ministry or all teachers should rightfully report all matters to Police. Let us do the investigation and if there is a criminal element we will pursue the necessary laws and lay charges if the situation calls for it but they cannot just brush it aside.

Police is urging Fijians to also refrain from sharing photos of the suspects of the alleged assault.

Meanwhile, the person who exposed the alleged brutal assault of a high school student has revealed that she found the video on her brother’s messenger account.

The girl asked to remain anonymous for fear of being victimized.

She said she was shocked to see the video which was being widely shared among her brother’s friends who are all students at the same school where the assault occurred.