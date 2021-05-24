Home

News

Police prioritizes community engagement

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
February 10, 2022 11:11 am
The Fiji Police Force is taking a community-driven approach to forging better communication with communities.[ Fiji Police Force]

The Fiji Police Force is taking a community-driven approach to forging better communication with communities.

Earlier this week, Divisional Police Commander South, Senior Superintendent of Police Pita Keni, together with more than twenty police officers from the Raiwaqa and Nabua Police Stations, joined a clean-up campaign organized by members of the Lagilagi Housing and Jittu Estate community.

SSP Keni said the program is intended to re-establish strong working relations with members of the community.

The clean-up exercise was organized to strengthen networking with residents as part of community policing.

The monthly clean-up campaign will continue in other settlements within the Southern Division.

