COVID-19
News

Police presence in major shopping complexes expected

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 25, 2021 7:03 am

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General, Sitiveni Qiliho says people can expect heavy police presence in major shopping complexes around the country.

Qiliho says while operations in major towns and cities centres remain, the Force is aware that opportunists are becoming smarter.

He says the Force wants to ensure people enjoy the long holiday hence the need for more officers.

“Suva city is not the only crowded area that we are focusing on, there are other areas like Vivraz where new Extra supermarket has popped up where a good size of the population is shopping, the Flagstaff area, so we are quite stretched out as well.”

He says opportunists will not be entertained in these shopping complexes during the Christmas long weekend.

Qiliho is also pleading with the public to be vigilant while moving around.

