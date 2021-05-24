Home

News

Police prepare for General Election

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 5, 2022 7:50 am
Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho

The Fiji Police Force has begun preparations for the upcoming General Election.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says discussions on how and where their resources will be deployed have ended.

He adds the police have a responsibility to ensure the entire electoral process is carried out in a safe and secure manner.

“We’ve started on that from last year with training, working with the Fijian Elections Office. Now we’ve gone into registration of all police officers for pre-polling. Controlling the criminal landscape for the provision of that security and stability for elections is something that we’ve been planning on.”

Qiliho also highlights the officers will be casting their votes earlier.

