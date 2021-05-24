Police prepare for General Election

The Fiji Police Force is ramping up training and other logistical preparations in the lead-up to the 2022 General Election.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Itendra Nair says officers will be trained on their duties at the election office, printing sites, verification centres, divisional centres, polling hubs, venues, and stations.

He says the Force has adequate manpower available for election time operations and routine taskforce duties.

“The core functions of our community policing needs to be carried on. We have strong manpower of about 4,500. We also have standby units which include units such K9, Intelligence, WATERPOL, our admin together with our band officers who all be deployed during the time of election.”

The Deputy Commissioner says reports investigated by Police during the 2018 General Election were mainly linked to vandalism and damaging property such as billboards.

He adds the Force will ensure these practices are closely monitored when the election campaign period is announced.