Police plan to initiate new recruitment guidelines

With a number of disciplinary issues being highlighted in the Fiji Police Force, there are now plans to review its recruitment guidelines and procedures.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says the review is needed to improve the image of the Force.

He says all new recruits need to be groomed well before they enter the workforce so they can display professionalism and maturity at all times.

“That is why we are going back to improve our internal process and system. I stated that when I took over as Acting Commissioner, we would like to see we go back to the basic of things. We need to nurture the recruits well from the start. Once we have that, ground them properly from that level, they will go far.”

Tudravu highlighted these actions or incidents are not a clear reflection of the entire Force and officers who abuse their authority will be held accountable.

He also says at times there will be shortfalls, as no officer is perfect – but they have been continuously reminded that they need to enter the Force clean, to stay clean and come out clean.