Police part of Wellness Summit

The Police Force is currently part of a Wellness Summit hosted by the Department of the US Airforce Office of Special Investigations.

The Summit via Zoom targets middle managers and frontline supervisors.

This follows discussions held on the margins of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Executive Leadership team meeting held in Manly, Sydney in February where a request was made for assistance with specialized counselling services for members of the Force.

The session is being conducted in two locations in Suva and Lautoka with expert facilitators and psychologists from the Behavioral Science Division Office of the Special Investigations joining in from Hawaii, Atlanta, Georgia and Quantico in Washington.

United States Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella says the Summit reflects US roots with Fiji.

Ambassador Cella acknowledges the move by the Force to actively address what he terms as the hidden enemy to Policing efforts.