Police open body find investigation

Police are currently investigating the death of a man from Navakai, Nadi last night.

Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says police were responding to a report of an altercation and when they arrived at the scene, the man believed to be in his 20’s was found unconscious with visible injuries.

Naisoro says the man was rushed to the Nadi Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident happened at around 9pm.

No one has been arrested as investigation continues.

A post mortem is expected to be conducted soon.