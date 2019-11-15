Police on the hunt for two assault suspects

Police are looking for two men who allegedly threatened and assaulted an 85-year-old businessman last Friday.
Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says the incident occurred in Vatuwaqa.
The two men allegedly forcefully entered the top floor of the company building where the victim was staying before ransacking the office and stealing cash.
Investigation continues.
