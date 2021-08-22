Police on high alert following the discovery of cocaine in Tonga

The Fiji Police Force’s Narcotic Bureau is working in collaboration with the Pacific Transnational Crime Coordination Centre based in Samoa following the discovery of packages of cocaine worth $2.3 million in Tonga last Tuesday.

According to Tonga Police, the packages had washed up on Höleva and Ha’alaufuli in Vava’u.

The Narcotics Bureau is continuously liaising with local and regional counterparts following the major discovery and officers based at Maritime Police Stations especially in the Lau Group and Kadavu have alerted their respective communities to call Police should they find similar packages.

Members of the public are reminded that Section 5 of the Illicit Drugs Control Act of 2004 states that it is an offence to possess, manufacture, cultivate, supply illicit drugs and anyone convicted is liable to a fine not exceeding $1,000,000 or imprisonment for life or both.

Police are requesting members of the communities in the maritime islands to call their nearest Police post or Station or 9905 707 should they discover similar packages.