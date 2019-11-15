Police on high alert as TC Tino approaches

The Police Force is beefing up security measures in the four divisions through increased patrolling and monitoring due to the current weather situation.

Members of the public are advised to take precautionary measures as we expect strong winds and heavy downpour.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Maretino Qiolevu says with TC Tino on the way, their personnel are on standby to help in evacuation and rescue operations.

He adds officers have been instructed to maintain presence at various locations and provide assistance as needed.

ACP Qiolevu is also advising parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children because they will be questioned if minors are found playing in flooded rivers, streams and crossings.

He is also advising those affected by the heavy downpour to move to higher ground.

The public is urged to remain alert and vigilant and take advisories from relevant authorities seriously.