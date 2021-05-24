Home

News

Police officers visited

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
July 5, 2021 6:30 am

The Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu and senior officers visited the officers and civilian staff of the organization undergoing isolation along the Suva-Nausori corridor yesterday morning.

The visit included officers in isolation away from their homes and those who have spent weeks away from their homes due to their work bubble.

Tudravu says they are all eagerly looking forward to having everyone return to work.

He says the immediate concern and priority now is to ensure those affected get the adequate support they need as they are undergoing the mandatory isolation period as per the Ministry of Health’s guidelines.

The Acting Commissioner acknowledged the families of the officers who are stuck in their work bubble to ensure that the services are not disrupted for their support.

 

