Police officers urged to maintain momentum

Eastern Division send Off Parade that was conducted this morning at Nausori’s Syria Park. [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police Officers in the Southern Division have been urged to maintain the momentum of operations ahead of the busy festive season.

In addressing officers in the division during a send-off parade, Chief Operations Officer (COO) ACP Abdul Khan says December is forecasted to be an extremely busy period, which includes the General Election operations, the cyclone and festive season as well as the school holidays.

ACP Khan commended the Divisional Police Commander South, SSP Pita Keni, the Divisional Command Group and men and women serving in the division for their support.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

He urged the officers to lift their momentum to another level and reminded them not to lag behind on specific tasks they have been assigned to.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

ACP Khan held similar parades with officers in the Eastern and Western Divisions this week.