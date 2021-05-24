Home

News

Police officers urged to look after assets

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 22, 2022 11:25 am
Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho is calling on his officers to look after all assets belonging to the Force.

This follows the handing over of 12 more vehicles to respective divisions and units yesterday.

Qiliho says it’s crucial to look after the assets because they provide mobility to serve the people better.

Article continues after advertisement

Qiliho has urged the respective directors to inform their officers who will be in charge of the newly assigned vehicles to treat it well.

The new vehicles will be instrumental in police operations, especially with the General Elections taking place later this year.

