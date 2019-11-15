Police officers undergo human rights training

Thirty-six police officers underwent human rights training which aimed to enhance their understanding of the constitutional rights of the arrested and detained persons.

The training was led by Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj.

The officers were briefed on the nature of complaints received by the Commission. These include police brutality, police misconduct and use of disproportionate force while making arrests.

Raj made emphasis on the observance of minimum human rights standards in a police station holding cells, saying it needs to be consistent with human dignity.

The officers were also informed about the strict observance of the constitutional rights of children in conflict with the law.

The officers were reminded that every child has a right not to be detained, except as a measure of last resort, and when detained, to be held only for such a period of time as is necessary and they should be kept separately from adults.

The issue of conducting body searches, especially concerning women and the LGBTI persons was also discussed.

Other issues discussed included principles of non-discrimination, equal treatment irrespective of race, ethnicity and social status and the rights of the arrested persons to be brought before a court as soon as reasonably possible, but in any case not later than 48 hours after the time of the arrest.