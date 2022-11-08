Police officers undergo environmental training

Fifty prohibition notices and 46 non-compliance notices have been issued by the Department of Environment so far this year.

Environment Ministry, Director Sandeep Singh says most breaches include unauthorized developments and illegal gravel extraction, and non-compliance with EIA approval conditions in the logging sector.

Speaking during an environmental training for the Fiji Police Force in Nadi this morning, Singh says this is an important aspect needed to be highlighted to the Police.

Article continues after advertisement

“The purpose of this training is to introduce Fiji’s Environmental laws to the Police Officers in the Western Division, and create awareness and understanding of the roles and responsibilities of the Fiji Police Force in terms of enforcement and compliance of the Environmental laws.”

Singh further states, a total of 202 non-compliance notices were issued to facilities for operating without a Waste Disposal and Recycling Permit, and 35 prohibition notices were issued to facilities for various types of offences that included harmful emissions and discharges into the environment.

She told the officers to present that the Department has also issued at least four stop order notices to facilities to completely cease all operations for 72 hours for serious breaches.

Singh is hoping that the training is successful as Police Officers have powers and are authorized under some of the Environmental Laws.