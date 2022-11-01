Police officers reminded to be apolitical

[File Photo]

With the General Election barely six weeks away, police officers in the Northern Division have been reminded to always remain apolitical.

Divisional Police Commander North SSP Viliame Soko stressed this at the recent Operation Readiness Parade held at Subrail Park in Labasa.

SSP Soko also told officers to avoid commenting on social media.

As well, officers at the parade were advised to avoid unnecessary posting on social media that will breach their policies.

SSP Soko has urged them to spend time to reflect on their performance, identify gaps, set goals to improve and rise to another level to be better law enforcers.

He also prompted officers to continue to serve with honour and to uphold the law and organizational value at all times.