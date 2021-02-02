Home

Police officers recognized for bravery

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 3, 2021 5:54 am

Police officers and first responders have been recognized for their tireless effort in trying to keep Fijians out of harms way during Tropical Cyclone Ana.

FBC News caught up with one Police officer, Constable Kepu Mairata yesterday who made headlines for his rescue of a baby in Volavola settlement, Narere.

The 21-year-old says he’s living his dream job, saving lives and helping people.

“I went to the community Imagining and picturing they are my own family, we managed to vacate some of the families who were seeking help because the water almost go into their house.”

Constable Mairata says saving the little girl made an impact on him.

“I’ll be happy if she realizes that I’m the person that saved her during that time when Cyclone Ana came to their area.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says first responders risked their lives during TC Ana.

“The Fiji Police Force, the RFMF and disasters authority are deployed nationwide. We’ve all seen the stunning images of their bravery over the last few days, as they’ve come to rescue Fijians in badly impacted regions of the country, we are all grateful.”

The Police force in recent time has been tarnished by some, but the acts of bravery such as those by Mairata, keeps the confidence going for the public at large.

