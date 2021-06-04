Police officers need to follow social media policy

The Fiji Police Force has explained that it is investigating a viral video involving police officers for possible breaches of internal policies.

The Force has been criticized for initiating an investigation against its personnel who uploaded a video to social media related to the COVID-19 vaccination.

Acting Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says the public needs to be mindful that police officers are members of a disciplined organization and there are policies that govern their work.

Tudravu says the internal investigation will focus on any breach of the Fiji Police Force Social Media Policy, as officers are prohibited from posting themselves in uniform on any social media platform.

He adds police officers should not be engaging themselves in activities that can cause anxiety or fear.

The Acting Commissioner of Police says the force has a Code of Conduct, and investigations will look into whether their actions were in breach of the internal policies.

He has called on Fijians not to be swayed away by misinformation and posts shared on social media that have not been verified by medical professionals.