Police officers monitored: Seruiratu

Continuous or excessive drinking patterns and unrealistic purchases of properties by police officers are monitored.

Inia Seruiratu, Minister for Defence, National Security, and Policing highlighted this in Parliament as part of his response to a question on the measures place to ensure that law enforcers are not involved in the illicit drugs trade, given the recent suspensions of police officers facing drug-related charges.

He says such things are monitored closely so that it gives them some indication that their officers are getting money from other sources other than their pay.

“Any employee may be requested with informed consent to undergo a random drug test if there is suspicion of drug use or administration. As enforcers of law and order, members of the Fiji Police Force are held to a higher standard and rightfully so anyone found to be involved in any illegal drug transaction or may have tested positive during a drug test will undergo internal disciplinary proceedings as well as criminal prosecution.”

